Spire Healthcare Group’s (SPI) “Add” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 149 ($1.96) price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Monday, September 9th. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 115 ($1.51) to GBX 120 ($1.58) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 131 ($1.72).

LON SPI traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 139.60 ($1.84). The stock had a trading volume of 46,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,000. Spire Healthcare Group has a 52-week low of GBX 95.25 ($1.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 143.30 ($1.89). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 128.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.55, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $561.91 million and a P/E ratio of 34.90.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

