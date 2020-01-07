Spire (NYSE:SR) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Spire (NYSE:SR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $89.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.14% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, FIX assumed coverage on Spire in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.83.

Shares of SR traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $82.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,871. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Spire has a 52 week low of $72.55 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.14.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.88 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Equities analysts predict that Spire will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Spire during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Spire by 42.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

