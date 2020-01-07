Spire (NYSE:SR) Stock Rating Lowered by Guggenheim

Spire (NYSE:SR) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SR. FIX initiated coverage on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Spire in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.83.

Shares of NYSE:SR traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.28. The stock had a trading volume of 219,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,278. Spire has a one year low of $72.95 and a one year high of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.15.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Spire had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The firm had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Spire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Spire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Spire by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

