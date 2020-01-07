Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Investec

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Investec to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.63) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 170 ($2.24). Investec’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 12.09% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a report on Friday, December 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Spirent Communications to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.57) price objective (up previously from GBX 155 ($2.04)) on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 186.29 ($2.45).

LON SPT opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.34. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 110.80 ($1.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 253.50 ($3.33). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 226.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 192.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.20.

Spirent Communications Company Profile

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices segments. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

