Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Goldman Sachs Group

Spirent Communications (OTCMKTS:SPMYY) was downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spirent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get Spirent Communications alerts:

OTCMKTS SPMYY traded down $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.93. 765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500. Spirent Communications has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $13.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 0.84.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Spirent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.