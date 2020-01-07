SportyCo Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges (SPF)

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, SportyCo has traded 9.7% higher against the US dollar. SportyCo has a market cap of $57,271.00 and $300.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SportyCo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges including ChaoEX, Coinbe, Kucoin and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00186423 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $111.09 or 0.01416909 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000629 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00026181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00121018 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo launched on September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io. SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbe, ChaoEX, HitBTC, OKEx, Livecoin and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SportyCo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

