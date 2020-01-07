SSE (LON:SSE) Cut to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

SSE (LON:SSE) was downgraded by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 1,461 ($19.22) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,369 ($18.01). Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.22% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SSE. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut SSE to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,315.46 ($17.30).

SSE stock opened at GBX 1,429.30 ($18.80) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,380.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,235.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. SSE has a 52-week low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,475 ($19.40).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

