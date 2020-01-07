Sse Plc (LON:SSE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Sse Plc (LON:SSE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,321.22 ($17.38).

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) target price (up previously from GBX 1,100 ($14.47)) on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,369 ($18.01) to GBX 1,461 ($19.22) in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SSE opened at GBX 1,426.50 ($18.76) on Tuesday. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 997.80 ($13.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,475 ($19.40). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,380.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,235.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.36.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 24 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.75%.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

