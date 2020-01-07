St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

St. Modwen Properties (LON:SMP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.84) price objective on shares of St. Modwen Properties in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Get St. Modwen Properties alerts:

LON SMP traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 494.50 ($6.50). The company had a trading volume of 30,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 475.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 439.83. St. Modwen Properties has a 52-week low of GBX 370 ($4.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 510 ($6.71). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.02.

In related news, insider Sarah Whitney bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 464 ($6.10) per share, for a total transaction of £41,760 ($54,932.91).

St. Modwen Properties Company Profile

St. Modwen Properties PLC invests in, develops, operates, and manages residential and commercial properties in the United Kingdom. It develops land for residential, employment, leisure, retail, and education purposes, as well as uses green infrastructure and community facilities; and industrial and logistics projects.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for St. Modwen Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Modwen Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.