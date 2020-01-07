StableUSD (USDS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.69 Million

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. StableUSD has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and $10.69 million worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00012020 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012027 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.99 or 0.00180453 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.40 or 0.01364989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000596 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00025669 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00119709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD's total supply is 2,866,115 tokens. StableUSD's official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. StableUSD's official website is www.stably.io.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

