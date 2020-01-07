Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Cut to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the company’s previous close.

SLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.34)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 326 ($4.29) to GBX 343 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 320.45 ($4.22).

Shares of SLA stock opened at GBX 314.72 ($4.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 320.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 291.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45).

In other news, insider Douglas J. Flint bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, for a total transaction of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Also, insider Martin J. Gilbert sold 106,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total value of £329,378.10 ($433,278.22). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,093 shares of company stock worth $2,629,871.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

