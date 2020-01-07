Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) Stock Rating Lowered by BNP Paribas

Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) was downgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

SLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 320 ($4.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 326 ($4.29) to GBX 343 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.47) target price (up previously from GBX 330 ($4.34)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 320.45 ($4.22).

Shares of SLA stock opened at GBX 312.40 ($4.11) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 320.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 291.92. Standard Life Aberdeen has a one year low of GBX 231.05 ($3.04) and a one year high of GBX 338.25 ($4.45).

In other Standard Life Aberdeen news, insider Douglas J. Flint purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.28) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($34,201.53). Also, insider Martin J. Gilbert sold 106,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £329,378.10 ($433,278.22). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,629,871.

About Standard Life Aberdeen

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

