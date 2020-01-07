SteepCoin (STEEP) One Day Trading Volume Hits $6.00

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded down 42.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, SteepCoin has traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar. SteepCoin has a total market capitalization of $14,321.00 and $6.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SteepCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and SouthXchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Axe (AXE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00006380 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded 34.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003844 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SteepCoin is www.steepcoin.net/en.

SteepCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

