Stephens Begins Coverage on CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Equities researchers at Stephens began coverage on shares of CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

CYRX has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of CryoPort from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Get CryoPort alerts:

CYRX traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $17.14. 191,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,546. CryoPort has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.02. The company has a current ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 17.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $605.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 0.79.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. CryoPort had a negative net margin of 64.63% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton purchased 3,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.56 per share, for a total transaction of $52,219.36. In the last three months, insiders have sold 150,036 shares of company stock worth $2,224,533. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CryoPort by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,518 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,529,000 after buying an additional 135,471 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CryoPort by 13.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,704,620 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $31,228,000 after buying an additional 203,846 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in CryoPort by 174.4% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650,514 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $26,994,000 after buying an additional 1,049,090 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort in the third quarter valued at about $22,002,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CryoPort by 530.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,220 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $21,731,000 after buying an additional 998,020 shares during the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CryoPort

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.