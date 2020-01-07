Steven H. Price Sells 136,666 Shares of Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Stock

Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) insider Steven H. Price sold 136,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $6,975,432.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,220.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dell stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,125,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,514,743. Dell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.72.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Dell had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 457.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dell Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

DELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Dell from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell in the third quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the third quarter worth $52,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 5.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 503,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,093,000 after purchasing an additional 25,147 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 7.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 23,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell during the second quarter worth $421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

