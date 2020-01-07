STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Bryan, Garnier & Co Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.07) price target by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.50% from the company’s previous close.

STM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.48 ($27.30).

Shares of EPA:STM traded up €0.60 ($0.70) on Tuesday, reaching €24.63 ($28.64). 3,459,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($14.42) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($24.94). The business’s 50-day moving average is €23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.79.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

