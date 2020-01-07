STMicroelectronics NV Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:STM)

STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE:STM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of STMicroelectronics in a report issued on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis anticipates that the semiconductor producer will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.43. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,556,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,683,389 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $64,901,000 after acquiring an additional 808,642 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 100.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,259 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 370,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,405,000. 3.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

