STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Cut to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

STM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $27.23. 2,185,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,794,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.43. STMicroelectronics has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $27.90.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

