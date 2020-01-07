Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 7th (ALV, EVK, G, HNR1, MEURV, MOH, NFLX, PM, SREN, STM)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 7th:

Allianz (FRA:ALV) was given a €225.00 ($261.63) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) was given a €37.00 ($43.02) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Assicurazioni Generali (BIT:G) was given a €18.00 ($20.93) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) was given a €133.00 ($154.65) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) was given a €240.00 ($279.07) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $145.00 to $150.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was given a $425.00 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $105.00 to $114.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) was given a CHF 125 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €25.00 ($29.07) target price by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $35.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $160.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) was given a €65.00 ($75.58) target price by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) was given a CHF 420 target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

