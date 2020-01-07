Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 7th (ANF, BAS, BOSS, CBK, CS, IAG, KER, LHA, RDSB, SAP)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, January 7th:

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $16.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch Co alerts:

Basf (ETR:BAS) was given a €68.00 ($79.07) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) was given a €54.00 ($62.79) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) was given a €5.00 ($5.81) price target by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

AXA (EPA:CS) was given a €23.00 ($26.74) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) was given a GBX 727 ($9.56) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kering (EPA:KER) was given a €608.00 ($706.98) price target by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €20.25 ($23.55) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) was given a GBX 2,900 ($38.15) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SAP (ETR:SAP) was given a €144.00 ($167.44) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) was given a €50.60 ($58.84) price target by analysts at Warburg Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) was given a €27.50 ($31.98) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.