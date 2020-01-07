Stone House Investment Management LLC Acquires 11,373 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,373 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 18.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $25,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PG. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the second quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total transaction of $321,412.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,182,176.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $5,078,114.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,291,193 shares of company stock valued at $160,055,664 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.50.

PG stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.99. 7,583,952 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,469,513. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.89. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $89.08 and a one year high of $126.60. The company has a market cap of $305.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

