Stone House Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advantage Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 212.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $101.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,601,614 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4405 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

