Stone House Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 10.8% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $14,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 34.3% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.53 on Tuesday, hitting $188.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,397. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.06. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $149.70 and a one year high of $190.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.8853 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

