Stone House Investment Management LLC Has $5.38 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $5,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Q3 Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynch & Associates IN boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 20,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

FTEC stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.20. 406,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,575. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.77. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $49.35 and a one year high of $73.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.191 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

