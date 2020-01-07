Stone House Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned 0.42% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 108,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

LRGF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.33. The company had a trading volume of 301,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,950. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a 12-month low of $28.20 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.1789 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

