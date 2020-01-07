Stone House Investment Management LLC Purchases 9,840 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPAB. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,984,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 171.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 963,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,445,000 after buying an additional 608,125 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,549,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,199,000 after buying an additional 565,867 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,888,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,353,000 after buying an additional 440,331 shares during the period.

SPAB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.48. 840,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,900. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $29.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

