Stone House Investment Management LLC Sells 20,983 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Stone House Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 63.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,983 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $9,741,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $310,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.8% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

SHV traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $110.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,370,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,725. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.03 and a 52-week high of $110.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

