Stone House Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL)

Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,000. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF makes up about 0.7% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned 0.65% of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 15,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 43,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 53,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 1,543.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 42.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FQAL traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.78. 9,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,000. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $37.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

