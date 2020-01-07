StrongHands (SHND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $655,498.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $655,498.00 and $941.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, CoinExchange, STEX and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,632,397,295 coins and its circulating supply is 16,219,202,941 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling StrongHands

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, CoinExchange, BiteBTC, Crex24, Graviex, STEX, Trade Satoshi and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

