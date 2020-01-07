Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Downgraded to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) was downgraded by Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $210.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.53.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $210.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. Stryker has a twelve month low of $156.35 and a twelve month high of $223.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $205.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total value of $4,160,183.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total transaction of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,838.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,338 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Stryker by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 5,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

