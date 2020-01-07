Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Now Covered by Analysts at SunTrust Banks

Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SYK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Stryker from $228.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Stryker from $239.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.53.

Shares of SYK traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,077,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,344. The company has a market cap of $78.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker has a fifty-two week low of $156.54 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Stryker will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 19,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $4,160,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.50, for a total value of $1,000,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,338 in the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 29.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 412,891 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after buying an additional 93,284 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 139.4% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,003 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Stryker by 12.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,033 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 223,261 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

