SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on Nevro (NYSE:NVRO)

Research analysts at SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NVRO. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Nevro from $59.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Nevro to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nevro from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nevro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.26. 358,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,655. Nevro has a 12 month low of $37.24 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -72.72 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.27. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $100.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nevro will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $83,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 18,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.70, for a total transaction of $1,920,731.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,322 shares of company stock valued at $3,538,891. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Nevro by 316.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,970,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,455 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Nevro by 91.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,078,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,807 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in Nevro by 172.9% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,137,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,761,000 after purchasing an additional 720,816 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC raised its position in Nevro by 18,837.2% during the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 643,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,353,000 after purchasing an additional 640,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nevro during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,818,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

