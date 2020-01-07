SunTrust Banks Initiates Coverage on SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIBN has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of SI-Bone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SI-Bone in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIBN traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.49. 111,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,750. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.27 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. SI-Bone has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $530.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.27 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.78.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 54.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $16.18 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that SI-Bone will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $740,400.00. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,455.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,791 shares of company stock worth $1,918,766 in the last 90 days. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SI-Bone in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in SI-Bone by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in SI-Bone by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 23,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

