sUSD (SUSD) Market Capitalization Hits $9.65 Million

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 7th. sUSD has a total market cap of $9.65 million and approximately $9,391.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00012389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00184420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.02 or 0.01396646 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00025862 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00120379 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 9,528,957 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.havven.io.

Buying and Selling sUSD

sUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptology and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

