Svb Leerink Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at Svb Leerink in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CBAY has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Shares of CBAY opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $133.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.13. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 13.12, a quick ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 401.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,723,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 246.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,054,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,082 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $18,948,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $27,686,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $19,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

