Svb Leerink Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Equillium (NYSE:EQ)

Equillium (NYSE:EQ)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Svb Leerink in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EQ. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of Equillium stock opened at $4.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.18. Equillium has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $13.32.

Equillium (NYSE:EQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Partner Fund Management L.P. bought a new position in Equillium in the 4th quarter worth about $11,049,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,058,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,994,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000.

Equillium Company Profile

Equillium, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is EQ001, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

