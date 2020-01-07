Svb Leerink Reiterates Outperform Rating for Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM)

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Svb Leerink in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dermira from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their price objective on shares of Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dermira has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

NASDAQ:DERM opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $798.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.62. Dermira has a 52 week low of $5.25 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a current ratio of 7.03.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. Dermira had a negative net margin of 256.08% and a negative return on equity of 583.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dermira will post -4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 3,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Dermira by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Dermira by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dermira by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Dermira by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Dermira by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 38,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

