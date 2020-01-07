SwftCoin (SWFTC) Price Up 20.2% Over Last Week

SwftCoin (CURRENCY:SWFTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 7th. One SwftCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Huobi and HitBTC. SwftCoin has a market cap of $3.98 million and $1.59 million worth of SwftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SwftCoin has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00038061 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.26 or 0.05783985 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026004 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035225 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00001149 BTC.

SwftCoin Token Profile

SWFTC is a token. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. SwftCoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,639,990,384 tokens. SwftCoin’s official website is www.swftcoin.com. The official message board for SwftCoin is forum.bitcoin.com/alternative-cryptocurrencies-altcoins/smartcash-t29835.html. SwftCoin’s official Twitter account is @SwftCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SwftCoin

SwftCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Huobi and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SwftCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SwftCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SwftCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

