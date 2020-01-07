Swing (SWING) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $15.00

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Swing has traded 10.4% higher against the dollar. Swing has a total market capitalization of $56,108.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000046 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Coin Profile

SWING is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,412,737 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

