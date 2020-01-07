Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Sylvania Platinum (LON:SLP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

LON:SLP traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 39 ($0.51). 676,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Sylvania Platinum has a twelve month low of GBX 16.15 ($0.21) and a twelve month high of GBX 45.50 ($0.60). The firm has a market capitalization of $108.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 7.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 37.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 35.88.

Sylvania Platinum Company Profile

Sylvania Platinum Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in South Africa and Mauritius. It primarily extracts for platinum group based metals, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. The company holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb, Grasvally, and Volspruit projects.

