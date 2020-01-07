SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Paul T. Moskowitz Sells 33,633 Shares

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) EVP Paul T. Moskowitz sold 33,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.94, for a total value of $2,823,154.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $83.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,708. SYSCO Co. has a 12 month low of $61.33 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SYSCO by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SYSCO by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co increased its position in SYSCO by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

