SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.23.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company.

NYSE SYY opened at $84.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. SYSCO has a 12-month low of $61.33 and a 12-month high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $77.10.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,013.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 25,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $2,026,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,491.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,879 shares of company stock valued at $15,967,754 over the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in SYSCO during the third quarter worth $349,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in SYSCO by 6.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 99,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its position in SYSCO by 57.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 895,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,094,000 after purchasing an additional 325,297 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 86.9% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 90,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 41,932 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 15.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

