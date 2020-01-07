Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton Sells 22,223 Shares

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 22,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,039,814.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 774,079 shares in the company, valued at $36,219,156.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRHC stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. 333,444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 52-week low of $37.41 and a 52-week high of $68.99.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after buying an additional 29,609 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 892.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 188,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after buying an additional 169,263 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

