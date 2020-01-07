Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Sells $38,295.50 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $38,295.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 774,079 shares in the company, valued at $36,962,272.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRHC traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $47.88. The company had a trading volume of 333,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,486. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $68.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.82 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.3% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 3.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRHC. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

