Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Sells $29,987.00 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $29,987.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,891,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.88. 333,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 140.82 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.81. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $68.99.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a positive return on equity of 0.50% and a negative net margin of 13.46%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TRHC. BidaskClub downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.54.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 126.9% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.3% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

