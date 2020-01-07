Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Sells $824,277.29 in Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc (NASDAQ:TRHC) President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 17,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total transaction of $824,277.29. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,184,596.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TRHC stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.88. 333,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,486. Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc has a 12 month low of $37.41 and a 12 month high of $68.99. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.82 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.46% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $74.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,441,000 after buying an additional 105,190 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,315,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,669,000 after buying an additional 202,683 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 728,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,350,000 after buying an additional 151,779 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 620,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,991,000 after buying an additional 77,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 546,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after buying an additional 14,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TRHC. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.54.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. Its cloud-based software applications include EireneRx, a medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

