Taseko Mines Limited (NASDAQ:TGB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Taseko Mines Limited (NASDAQ:TGB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Taseko Mines’ earnings. Taseko Mines reported earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taseko Mines will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.11) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Taseko Mines.

Taseko Mines (NASDAQ:TGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $62.44 million for the quarter.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Taseko Mines from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th.

NASDAQ:TGB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. The company had a trading volume of 123,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,662. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.44.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

