Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) PT Raised to GBX 211 at Canaccord Genuity

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 181 ($2.38) to GBX 211 ($2.78) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the homebuilder’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.43% from the company’s current price.

TW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 179 ($2.35) to GBX 183 ($2.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 187.25 ($2.46).

LON TW opened at GBX 194.60 ($2.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 165.56. Taylor Wimpey has a twelve month low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 202.10 ($2.66). The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

In other news, insider Pete Redfern sold 2,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total transaction of £3,741,000 ($4,921,073.40). Also, insider Irene Dorner bought 15,000 shares of Taylor Wimpey stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29) per share, for a total transaction of £26,100 ($34,333.07). Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,184 shares of company stock worth $2,639,868.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

