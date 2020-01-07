TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) Price Reaches $0.0166 on Exchanges

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market capitalization of $196,647.00 and $4,237.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be purchased for $0.0166 or 0.00000200 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. During the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000981 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000249 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Profile

TEAM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,847,457 tokens. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

