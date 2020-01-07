TEMCO (TEMCO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $174,515.00

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. During the last seven days, TEMCO has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One TEMCO token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene and Cashierest. TEMCO has a market cap of $1.58 million and $174,515.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TEMCO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00186054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.70 or 0.01416388 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00026348 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00121343 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TEMCO Token Profile

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,150,701,447 tokens. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TEMCO is www.temco.io. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs.

TEMCO Token Trading

TEMCO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.